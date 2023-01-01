The Klimt Villa immerses you in the sensual world of Vienna's most famous Secessionist. In a leafy corner of Hietzing, the 1920s neo-baroque villa was built on the site of the original rustic studio, the artist's last, where he worked from 1911 to 1918. His reconstructed studio features carefully reproduced furnishings and carpets. Regular exhibitions take place here. In the painter's one-time gardens, two of his rose bushes still produce fragrant flowers.

Photographs by Moritz Nähr, showing Klimt and his entourage draped in flowing high-bohemian robes, as depicted in portraits such as Adele Bloch-Bauer II and Frederike Maria Beer (both of which Klimt painted here), were used to recreate the studio's original decor.