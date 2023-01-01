Of the picturesque 16th-century houses and other prominent buildings lining Dürnstein’s streets, the meticulously restored Chorherrenstift is the most impressive. It’s all that remains of the former Augustinian monastery originally founded in 1410; it received its baroque facelift in the 18th century (overseen by Josef Munggenast, among others). Kremser Schmidt did many of the ceiling and altar paintings. Entry includes access to the porch overlooking the Danube and an exhibition on the Augustinian monks who lived here until 1788.