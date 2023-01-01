Schloss Grafenegg

About 6km south of Diendorf is this historicist castle with the look and feel of an ornate Tudor mansion set in English woods, although look a little closer and you'll spot faux Gothic, baroque and Biedermeier elements. Entrance is by guided tour only, which includes the library and staterooms which are devoid of furniture as the castle was partially destroyed during its time as Red Army headquarters after WWII. The manicured 19th-century gardens are perfect for a picnic.