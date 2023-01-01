Pfarrkirche St Veit

Known as the ‘Cathedral of the Wachau’, the large baroque parish church boasts colourful frescos by Martin Johann Schmidt, an 18th-century local artist who was also known as Kremser Schmidt. The baroque building is the work of Cipriano Biasino, who worked on several churches in the Wachau, including the abbey church at Stift Göttweig. The cool single nave has many examples of trompe l'œil, lending it 3D features it doesn't have, and is peppered with gilt cherubs and laurel wreathes.