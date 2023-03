The Egon Schiele Museum, housed in a former jail near the Danube, vividly presents the story of the life of the Tulln-born artist. It presents around 100 of his paintings and sketches, and a mock-up of the cell where he was briefly imprisoned, when he fell foul of the law in 1912 and over 100 of his erotic drawings were seized. Schiele-themed temporary exhibitions add more flesh to the bones.