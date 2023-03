At 25 sq km, the Lainzer ‘Zoo’ is the largest (and wildest) of Vienna’s city parks. The former hunting ground of Ferdinand I, over 80% of it is covered in woodland. Take in the view from Hubertus-Warte, a six-storey-high viewing platform on top of Kaltbründlberg (508m above sea level) or scout for the park’s animal population, from deer and wild boar, to woodpeckers and squirrels.