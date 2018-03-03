Welcome to Wadi Rum
Petra and Wadi Rum: Southern Jordan Private Tour from Amman
Your friendly and professional driver will meet you at 06.30am in your hotel lobby in Amman to transfer you to Petra and then Wadi Rum. You will start off on a pleasant trip on the Desert highway to Petra, where you will have the chance to stop for a coffee break or stretch. The drive will take approximately 2.5 to 3 hours. Once in Petra, your driver will assist to arrange your entrance fee (included) at the Petra Visitors Center. At the center you also have the option to hire a local Petra guide (additional cost) in multiple languages to enhance the Petra experience. It is suggested to hire a guide for the Petra tour to see the highlights: the Treasury, Amphitheater and the Petra Museum. You are able to enjoy lunch during your time in Petra with an array of cafes and snacks to choose from (not included).Once you are done with Petra, you will meet your driver at your agreed upon location and time to continue to Wadi Rum. The ride from Petra to Wadi Rum is about 1.5 hour driving time.In Wadi Rum, your driver will take you to the Wadi Rum Village which includes a gift shop, restaurant, washrooms, small museum and the option to hire a Bedouin Jeep ride to explore Wadi Rum further (not included). A Bedouin Jeep ride deep into the desert is highly recommended and the friendly Wadi Rum residence are very hospitable to share their country with you. The most popular tour is a 2 hour jeep ride which is the ideal route to explore Jordan’s beautiful terrain and answer the question’ Why Hollywood chooses Jordan’s Natural Wonder of the World as their movie back drop’, After you Wadi Rum experience, your driver will be waiting at the Wadi Rum Village to take you back to Amman or the Dead Sea, approx. time of arrival between 9-10pm.
3-Days from Amman: Petra, Wadi Rum, Dana, Aqaba, Dead Sea
Day 1 (Mount Nebo, Kings Way, Wadi Al-Mujib , Al-Karak Castle and Little Petra) 8:00am: Hotel pickup and moving toward Madaba - Mount Nebo, at 10:00am moving toward Al-Karak castle , passing through Wadi Al-Mujib via Kings Way. 12:00pm: Arriving to Al-Karak castle. 1:00: pm Moving toward Petra and stop at Little petra area. 3:00pm: Visiting little Petra. 5:00pm Hotel check in at Petra – Wadi Mousa city.Day 2: 7:00am: Hotel pickup and Petra Tour . 4:00pm: Moving toward Wadi Rum (Winter time 2:00pm). 6:00pm: Arriving to Rum and Moving toward the Bedouin campsite inside Rum Valley (12 Km from Rum Village) 6:30pm: Enjoying the Sunset activity at one of the sunset sites time differ Summer/Winter. 7:30pm: Dinner (Bedouin Zarb chicken, grilled vegetables and salads) 11:00pm: Sleeping at the campDay 3 7:00am: Having breakfast at the camp. 8:00am: Starting morning Jeep tour and visiting some of the amazing places at Wadi Rum. 10:00am: Moving toward Gulf of Aqaba. 2:00pm: Moving toward Dead Sea and enjoying the beach and floating at Dead Sea area. At6:00pm: Leaving back to Amman 7:00pm: Home/Hotel drop off (Time might differ a little because day light is shorter in winter time)
Prvate Day Tour from Aqaba to Wadi Rum and Petra and return
- Your will be picked up early from your Aqaba hotel for a full day private tour to visit the Red Desert of Wadi Rum and then the Ancient Nabatean City of Petra before returning to your Aqaba hotel- In Wadi Rum you will experience a 1 1/2 hour private jeep tour - Your private local guide in Petra will show you the sights of the city including the Siq, the Treasury (El Khazneh), the Street of Facades, Roman Theatre and Royla Tombs- Depending upon time available your will either have a lunch in a local restaurant or a packed lunch - so as to maximise your viewing time- The tour cost includes, pick up/drop off at your Aqaba hotel, private a/c vehicle and driver, Jeep tour in Wadi Rum, Entrance fees and private local guide in Petra and Lunch / Lunch box- A fabulous day enjoying these 2 great sites
4-Night 5-Day Private Jordan Wonders Tour
Day 1: Amman Hotel – Petra (D) 245 KMTransfer from Amman hotel to hotel in Petra. Dinner and overnight in Petra hotel. Day 2: Petra - Wadi Rum (B, D) 140 KMAfter breakfast, depart to Petra to visit the Nabatean Red Rose City of Petra, which is one of the Seven Wonders of the World. It is a city carved in stone more than 2000 years ago to dominate the trade routes of ancient Arabia. First, you will walk the 'siq', a narrow path of 1.2 kilometers, which is the main entrance to the city. At the end of the siq, is the treasury 'Khazneh' - which was believed to hold countless treasures. The first view of the Khazneh is breath-taking. Other monuments you will visit are the theater, and the royal tombs. Drive to Wadi Rum. Dinner and overnight in Wadi Rum tents.Day 3: Wadi Rum - Aqaba (B, D) 95 KMAfter breakfast, depart for Wadi Rum, called the valley of moon where the movie 'Lawrence of Arabia' was filmed for a classic 2 hours visit of Wadi Rum in a 4x4 local jeep. Wadi Rum is a uniquely shaped massive mountain that rises among the rosy red sand of the desert with towering cliffs of various brownish, reddish, and golden colors. Then transfer to Aqaba. Dinner and overnight in Aqaba hotel. Day 4: Aqaba – Dead Sea (B, D) 295 KMBreakfast, free time at your leisure in Aqaba, then transfer to Dead Sea. Dinner and overnight hotel Dead Sea.Day 5: Dead Sea - Amman Hotel (B) 75 KMBreakfast, free time at your leisure in the Dead Sea, then transfer to Amman. (Overnight in Amman not included.)
5-Hour Wadi Rum Private Tour from Petra with Martian Film Site
Meet a driver at your Petra hotel for 9am the 66-mile (106-km.) trip to Wadi Rum, a desert wilderness whose dramatic scenery has been the backdrop for movies including The Martian and Lawrence of Arabia. Upon arrival at Wadi Rum, transfer to a four-wheel drive Jeep with a local Bedouin guide at the wheel, stopping to see the extraordinary rock drawings and inscriptions that date back to before the time of Christ. If desired, you'll have the option to add a 30-minute camel ride at Wadi Rum (own expense). At the end of your time at Wadi Rum, begin the return trip to Petra, where this tour concludes with drop-off at your hotel.
Private Tour: Wadi Rum from Aqaba
Start your desert day trip with a pickup from your centrally located Aqaba hotel or Aqaba port. Settle into your air-conditioned private car and absorb the desert views as you head northward to Wadi Rum. This immense desert wilderness of mountains, valleys, dunes and rock formations covers much of southern Jordan and is famed for its changing colors, Bedouin tribes and connections with T.E. Lawrence, also known as ‘Lawrence of Arabia’, who called it ‘vast, echoing and godlike.’ The region is also a haven for wildlife and flora, and is home to mountain goats, hares, wildcats, vultures and eagles.Arrive in the late morning and enjoy an included, 2-hour (approx.) 4x4 tour of the rugged canyons, towers and gulleys that rear up from the vast desert plains. With a friendly Bedouin driver-guide at the wheel, pass through steep gorges, trace arid riverbeds and stop for photos along the way at natural rock bridges, waterfalls and palm-fringed oases. See some of the haunting rock petroglyphs carved into the cliffs — some are believed to date back a staggering 12,000 years — and marvel at the ever-changing colors as the rocks turn from pink to red and then gold in the changing light. Listen out for the silence here, too: the quiet and stillness of the desert is almost deafening!After your 4x4 tour, visit a Bedouin tent and sip refreshing mint tea. Alternatively, upgrade to enjoy a 30-minute camel ride to the tent. Feel like a real-life Bedouin as you clamber up onto your hump-backed herbivore and plod slowly over the rugged terrain. When the time comes, bid farewell to the desert and return to Aqaba. Along the way, stop off for lunch at a local restaurant (own expense) before concluding your trip with a drop-off at your hotel or port in the late afternoon.