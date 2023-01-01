Big Bend National Park

This national park is almost the size of Rhode Island: when you’re traversing Big Bend’s 1252 sq miles, you come to appreciate what ‘big’ really means. It’s a land of incredible diversity – vast enough to allow a lifetime of discovery, yet laced with well-placed roads and trails that enable short-term visitors to see a lot in two to three days.

Some of the best hikes depart from Chisos Basin, including the 4.8-mile Lost Mine Trail, and the challenging 10.5-mile round-trip hike up Emory Peak (7832ft), the highest point in the park.