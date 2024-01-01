Sam Nail Ranch

West Texas

LoginSave

A short walk from the Ross Maxwell Scenic Drive, just five minutes or so in, you'll find the ruins of the Sam Nail Ranch. Nail arrived in 1909 and raised cattle, sheep and goats here, leaving in 1946. The windmill still pumps for no one's benefit, and the ruins of the adobe house and the shed can feel vaguely haunted, especially at dusk.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • USA, Texas, Big Bend National Park, Desert landscape

    Big Bend National Park

    10.45 MILES

    This national park is almost the size of Rhode Island: when you’re traversing Big Bend’s 1252 sq miles, you come to appreciate what ‘big’ really means. It…

  • The Fossil Discovery Exhibit at Big Bend National Park.

    Fossil Discovery Exhibit

    17 MILES

    As you look out at the desert from the pavilion that houses this recent addition to the park, it's hard to imagine that a shallow sea once covered much of…

  • Big Bend Ranch State Park

    Big Bend Ranch State Park

    23.41 MILES

    At 486 sq miles, this massive park is more than 11 times bigger than Texas’ next largest state park (Franklin Mountains in El Paso). Taking up almost all…

  • Barton Warnock Visitor Center

    Barton Warnock Visitor Center

    23.4 MILES

    If you only stop at one Chihuahuan Desert exhibit in Big Bend country, make it this one, at the eastern entrance of Big Bend Ranch State Park, 1.4 miles…

  • Castolon Historic District

    Castolon Historic District

    13.29 MILES

    Dwarfed by the looming Sierra Ponce, the Castolon Compound buildings date from 1920. A half-mile historic stroll offers a brief look at frontier life…

View more attractions

Nearby West Texas attractions

1. Big Bend National Park

10.45 MILES

This national park is almost the size of Rhode Island: when you’re traversing Big Bend’s 1252 sq miles, you come to appreciate what ‘big’ really means. It…

2. Castolon Historic District

13.29 MILES

Dwarfed by the looming Sierra Ponce, the Castolon Compound buildings date from 1920. A half-mile historic stroll offers a brief look at frontier life…

3. Fossil Discovery Exhibit

17 MILES

As you look out at the desert from the pavilion that houses this recent addition to the park, it's hard to imagine that a shallow sea once covered much of…

4. Barton Warnock Visitor Center

23.4 MILES

If you only stop at one Chihuahuan Desert exhibit in Big Bend country, make it this one, at the eastern entrance of Big Bend Ranch State Park, 1.4 miles…

5. Big Bend Ranch State Park

23.41 MILES

At 486 sq miles, this massive park is more than 11 times bigger than Texas’ next largest state park (Franklin Mountains in El Paso). Taking up almost all…