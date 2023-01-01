Barton Warnock Visitor Center

If you only stop at one Chihuahuan Desert exhibit in Big Bend country, make it this one, at the eastern entrance of Big Bend Ranch State Park, 1.4 miles northeast of Lajitas. Staffed by enthusiastic experts, it’s a great place to pick up information on regional history, natural history and archaeology, with displays laid out along a winding ‘Walk Through Time.’ Interpretive programs range from desert wildflowers to the habits of bats, and there's also a 2-acre desert garden.