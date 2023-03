Dwarfed by the looming Sierra Ponce, the Castolon Compound buildings date from 1920. A half-mile historic stroll offers a brief look at frontier life. Start at the famous La Harmonia Store, which is a mainstay for locals on both sides of the river as well as an ice-cream-vending oasis for tourists. There is a park visitor center in the building, where you can pay the entrance fee, pick up permits and check out the exhibits.