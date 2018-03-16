Welcome to India
A land of remarkable diversity – from ancient traditions and artistic heritage to magnificent landscapes and culinary creations – India will ignite your curiosity, shake your senses and warm your soul.
The Great Outdoors
From the towering icy peaks of the northern mountains to the sun-washed beaches of the southern coast, India's dramatic terrain is breathtaking. Along with abundant natural beauties, exquisite temples rise majestically out of pancake-flat deserts and crumbling fortresses peer over plunging ravines. Aficionados of the great outdoors can scout for big jungle cats on wildlife safaris, paddle in the shimmering waters of beautiful beaches, take blood-pumping treks high in the Himalaya, or simply inhale pine-scented air on a meditative forest walk.
Food, Glorious Food
Brace yourself – you’re about to take one of the wildest culinary trips of your travelling life. Here you'll fry, simmer, sizzle, knead, roast and flip across a deliciously diverse repertoire of dishes. The hungry traveller can look forward to a tasty smorgasbord of regionally distinct recipes, all with their own traditional preparation techniques and presentation styles – from the competing flavours of masterfully marinated meats and thalis to the simple splendour of vegetarian curries and deep-sea delights.
Expect the Unexpected
India tosses up the unexpected. This can be challenging, particularly for the first-time visitor: the poverty is confronting, Indian bureaucracy can be exasperating and the crush of humanity may turn the simplest task into a frazzling epic. Even veteran travellers find their nerves frayed at some point; yet this is all part of the India ride. With an ability to inspire, frustrate, thrill and confound all at once, adopting a 'go with the flow' attitude is wise if you wish to retain your sanity. Love it or loathe it – and most travellers see-saw between the two – to embrace India's unpredictability is to embrace its soul.
Simply Soul Stirring
Spirituality is the common characteristic painted across the vast and varied canvas that is contemporary India. The multitude of sacred sites and rituals are testament to the country's long, colourful, and sometimes tumultuous, religious history. And then there are its festivals! India hosts some of the world's most divine devotional celebrations – from formidable city parades celebrating auspicious events on the religious calendar to simple village harvest fairs that pay homage to a locally worshipped deity.
Private Taj Mahal and Agra Fort in One Day from New Delhi
Take a private tour of several antique structures of Agra, a city on the banks of the Yamuna River. Private pickup will take you from Delhi approximately four hours to Agra. Stop first at the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Agra Fort, a treasure house of Mughal architecture.This 94-acre (34-hectare) brick fort dates back to 1080 AD and has seen many battles and undergone major renovations. Witness the interesting fusion of Hindu and Islamic influences on its construction and decor as you walk inside the fort with your guide and learn about the different functions of the buildings including the Moti Masjid (Pearl Fort), Diwan-i-Khas (Hall of Private Audience), Diwan-i-Am (Hall of Public Audience), Sheesh Mahal (Mirror Palace) and more.Head to the Taj-Mahal, India’s most iconic building and a UNESCO World Heritage-listed site. Along the way, stop at a popular restaurant for traditional Indian eats.Spanning an area of about 1,000 acres (400 hectares), this majestic architectural wonder offers incredible sights. On your guided tour, admire the structure’s magnificent construction, the intricate exterior and interior decor, the beautiful garden and the outlying red-sandstone buildings. Its most predominant structure, the white-domed marble mausoleum, was built by the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved third wife, Mumtaz Mahal, and combines Persian, Turkish and Indian architectural styles.Finally, visit the Tomb of Itmad-ud-Daulah, situated on the opposite bank of the Yamuna from the Taj Mahal and commonly known as the Baby Taj. Built between 1622 and 1628 by Empress Nur Jahan for her father, the mausoleum is often described as a jewel box. Admire the trellis work and precious stone inlay as you listen to your guide’s commentary and learn about the strong Persian influence on the tomb’s design—the first in India entirely made out of marble.At the end of private tour, sit back and relax on the drive back to Delhi.
Private Agra Day Trip and Taj Mahal at Sunrise
Get picked up from either the airport or your Delhi hotel at 2:30am in order to reach the Taj Mahal at dawn. Travel in a private vehicle to Agra, around a 3-hour drive away via the Yamuna Express Highway. On arrival in Agra, meet your local tour guide and begin a sunrise tour of the world-famous Taj Mahal, built by a great emperor in memory of his beloved wife.Please note: the Taj Mahal is closed every Friday After your tour, enjoy an included buffet breakfast in a 4/5 star hotel before moving on to yet another UNESCO World Heritage Site, Agra Fort. Built by Emperor Akbar in 1565 CE, this large fort is made of red sandstone, and its elegant buildings reflect the synthesis of Hindu and Central Asian architectural styles. Its maze of courtyards, mosques, and private chambers echo the story of the Mughal Empire. Next, enjoy some shopping in Agra, which is known for its unique handicrafts made of marble with soft-stone inlay work. The city’s other major handicraft products besides inlay work are leather, brass, carpets, jewelry, and embroidery work. At around 1pm, enjoy a lunch break at one of the best local restaurants in the city (at your own expense). After a memorable day, you will be driven back to Delhi, arriving by 5pm, where you will be dropped off at your hotel or the airport.
4-Day Private Golden Triangle: Agra and Jaipur from New Delhi
Day 1: New Delhi - AgraBegin your trip meeting your guide at the airport, railway station, hotel, or elsewhere in Delhi at 9am. Spend about three hours visiting Qutb Minar, Lotus Temple, and India Gate, learning about these monuments from your guide, and drive by Parliament House, President's Palace, and the secretariat buildings. There will be time for lunch at a local restaurant and then you’ll set off for the three-hour drive to your five-star Agra hotel.Overnight stay at Hotel Jaypee Palace or Similar 5 Star Hotel. Day 2: Agra - Fatehpur Sikri - Jaipur (breakfast included)Watch the sun rise over the Taj Mahal as your guide shares its history as a tomb built by Mughal Emperor Shahjahan in 1630 to enshrine his wife. Enjoy breakfast at your hotel and then spend two hours visiting Agra Fort as your guide reveals the marvels of its palaces, balconies, and gardens. From Agra Fort, make the five-hour journey to your five-star Jaipur hotel, visiting Fatehpur Sikri on the way, to admire the architectural wonder built for Mughal emperor Akbar as his home and empire’s capital from 1571 to 1585.Overnight stay at Hotel Holiday Inn or Similar 5 Star Hotel. Day 3: Jaipur (breakfast included)After breakfast, travel to Amber Fort, the capital of Rajasthan until 1728, and follow your guide on a two-hour tour of its palaces, squares, and monuments. Head down the hill to Jal Mahal, a palace floating on Man Sagar Lake, for a photo opportunity. There will be time for lunch and then you’ll spend two hours exploring Maharaja’s City Palace, then head to Jantar Mantar, an observatory built by Rajput King Sawai Jai Singh, to explore for about one and a half hours. Drive past Hawa Mahal (Palace of Winds) before returning to your hotel.Overnight stay at Hotel Holiday Inn or Similar 5 Star Hotel. Day 4: Jaipur - Delhi (breakfast included)After breakfast, make the approximately five-hour journey back to Delhi or be dropped-off at Jaipur airport.
Dharavi Slum Small-Group Tour in Mumbai
Meet your guide at Churchgate railway station and travel together by train, an approximate 30-minute ride at your own expense. Or, make your own way, meeting your guide and small group at Mahim Junction railway station in Mumbai. Alternatively, upgrade to include round-trip transport by air-conditioned vehicle from Colaba; logistical details are outlined in the Itinerary below. All three options can be done in either the morning or afternoon.On arrival in Dharavi, set out on your 2.5-hour walking tour that dissects one of India’s largest slums. Follow your guide down a maze of narrow lanes that comprise a mix of households and small-scale businesses run by Dharavi’s residents.Learn about the working conditions among numerous cottage industries — including textiles, recycling, pottery and leather tanning — in an informal economy that turns over millions of dollars annually. Passing through these small spaces, you'll learn about the sense of community that exists among the residents, whose diversity is reflected in the temples, mosques, and churches that stand side by side.Tour the recycling area, where old computer parts and plastics arrive from all over the world, and step foot inside a bakery where tea biscuits are made fresh daily. Watch artisans create pots from sun-dried clay, and see the women of Dharavi make popaddoms: the essential appetizer of any Indian meal. Visit a replica resident's house, observe the expansive view from a Dharavi factory rooftop, and see photos on exhibit — taken by children in a local art program. At an NGO-sponsored community center, you’ll see a vibrant gathering of people learning library, English, and computer skills, or engaging in activities such as dancing and yoga. Finish with a soft drink at the reception center in Dharavi, and then make your own way back from Mahim Junction or return by train with your guide. Please note: Your tour guide is sensitive to the issues and concerns surrounding slums and understands that this tour may not be suitable for everyone. Guides strongly believe that the purpose of this tour is for educational reasons alone and allows for a better understanding of Indian life inside Dharavi. Furthermore, the majority of the proceeds from your local tour operator goes back into the local community to support a variety of projects on education, health, and livelihood.
Highlights of Mumbai: Sightseeing Tour of Mumbai
Our Tour Specialist will meet you at your hotel lobby in Mumbai. Your tour will begin by visiting Gateway of India, Mumbai's most famous monument, this is the starting point for most tourists who want to explore the city. Just around the corner is the iconic The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, the hotel's original building was commissioned by Jamshedji Tata and first opened its doors to guests on 16 December 1903. We visit Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus train station (UNESCO world heritage site). Then head to Crawford Market which is more than a century old, here you will get to see and buy many Indian spices. We will also be seeing open air laundry “Dhobi Ghat”, and then move on to see Mahatma Gandhi's residence in Mumbai “Mani Bhavan”. On our way you will see the Haji Ali Dargah, it is a mosque located on an islet off the coast of Mumbai.We will be visiting Babulnath temple, Banganga tank and also Kamala nehru park at Malabar Hill which is the best point in the city to view the sky line of Mumbai. We will also be taking a drive around Marine Drive also known as “Queens Necklace”. At the end we will be providing a drop service to your hotel in Mumbai.
Private Custom Tour: Delhi in One Day
Delhi is packed with must-see cultural, spiritual and historical landmarks. At each stop you can spend as much or as little time as you like.Some highlights you may want to visit include Raj Ghat (the cremation and memorial spot of Mahatma Gandhi), Jama Masjid (India's largest mosque and the final architectural extravagance of Emperor Shah Jahan, the creator of the Taj Mahal), the Red Fort (one of the most spectacular pieces of Mughal architecture in India), Chandi Chowk market, Qutub Minar and Humayun's Tomb.There is also unbelievable shopping in Delhi. Your guide can assist you to find the best places to shop, helping you to bargain to gt the best prices on jewelry, handicrafts, art, fabrics, clothing and souvenirs. Your guide can also suggest some of the best places to eat in town.You will have access to your private chauffeured vehicle and guide for eight hours to explore India's amazing capital.Let us help you to see Delhi in a day, your own way.Please note: This tour provides you with an English-speaking guide and private air-conditioned chauffeured vehicle. You will be responsible for additional charges during the day, including any additional entrance fees to monument.