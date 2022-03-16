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India overwhelms your senses in the best possible way – nowhere else delivers quite the same barrage of sights, sounds and sensations as this continent-sized country at the heart of Asia.

It would take a lifetime to see all of India's most spectacular places, let alone understand every nuance and facet of this nation of 1.4 billion people. But with a little preparation, you can navigate the richness of its attractions, from snowcapped peaks and velvety beaches to historic temples and luxurious palaces.

These are the top things to know before visiting India to set you up for an unforgettable trip.

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Trip Planning

Best time to visit India

River rafting near the Ram Jhula bridge in Rishikesh. Ashish Chandra for Lonely Planet

India has a reputation for being hot and humid, but with beaches, mountains, hills, coastlines and plains all jammed into a single geographic area, the climate is quite diverse. The southwest monsoon brings rainy weather to most of the country from June to September, but this is the best time to visit the high-altitude deserts of Ladakh, although there is a risk of landslides and floods.

In the far south, there’s a milder rainy season from October to December. The ideal weather window for travel is from October to May, though temperatures and humidity climb to agonizing levels from March onward in the run-up to the monsoon. If you find yourself in India in the spring, head to the Himalayan foothills for milder temperatures and good hiking conditions.

India can get very busy from November to February, so affordable accommodations are usually swamped in peak season. It’s a good idea to book ahead, either directly with the venues or via booking aggregator sites such as Agoda and MakeMyTrip.

While India officially follows the Gregorian calendar, the major festivals for Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, Islam and several other religions follow lunar calendars and fall on different dates year to year. Always check festival dates before you book your trip; the Indian government maintains a useful list of public holidays.

How many days to visit India

For a first-time trip, 10 to 15 days is an ideal length of time to visit India, given the sheer amount of ground to cover and the diversity of things to do and see while there.

Best areas to stay

The Taj Mahal peeks over The Oberoi, Amarvilas, in Agra. Annie Greenberg/Lonely Planet

Delhi is an excellent stop on any India itinerary for history and architecture buffs, while Darjeeling shines with its silver fir forests, meandering roads, lush tea gardens and plunging valleys. Visitors who want to see the famous Taj Mahal should head to Agra, which is also home to the spectacular Agra Fort. Varanasi is India's most spiritual city, packed with sites popular among religious pilgrims. If you're looking to relax, Goa is the best bet for a total unplug, with beaches and serene landscapes in South Goa and a dynamic party scene in North Goa. Meghalaya is blessed with thundering waterfalls, green hills and an extensive network of caves and lakes – and relatively few people, while a stay in Ladakh will provide a solid dose of life in the Himalayas.

Apply for your e-visa in advance

Almost everyone needs a visa to visit India, but for most nationalities, tourist visas are easy to obtain, either online or through an Indian embassy or consulate. Citizens of 172 countries – including most nations in the EU and EEA, the UK, the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, and many countries in Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America – can apply for an e-visa before traveling via an online form (it will likely take more than a few minutes to complete). Have your passport and payment method handy. Costs vary by visa type, visa length and by your nationality – anywhere from US$10-200. It is recommended to apply at least 4 days in advance, but even earlier is better to allow for any issues and longer processing times.

Book your vaccinations well before you travel

There is no official requirement for vaccinations to enter India (although yellow fever vaccination is needed if you are traveling from a country where the disease is endemic).

That said, it is important that you contact a health professional at least eight weeks before you travel to ensure that your standard vaccinations are up to date. Vaccinations for diphtheria and tetanus, hepatitis A and B, polio and typhoid are usually recommended, on top of typical childhood vaccinations for measles, mumps, rubella and varicella. Vaccinations worth considering for longer trips include Japanese B encephalitis, meningitis and rabies. Monkeys, dogs and cats can all carry the rabies parasite, and infection is fatal if untreated.

Plan your cell phone communications before you travel

Tourists film Ganga Aarti on the Ganges in Rishikesh. Ashish Chandra for Lonely Planet

Many things in India, including train bookings and ordering food online, get easier if you have a local SIM card. Bring an unlocked phone from home or pick one up when you arrive, and get a phone shop to sign you up for a pay-as-you-go SIM package.

You’ll need passport photos and photocopies of your passport ID pages to complete the application.

Etiquette in India

Learn local etiquette

English is the default language in most metropolitan areas in India, and you’ll get away with polite hellos, goodbyes and thank yous in smaller towns too. However, if you’re traveling in northern India, you can say "namaste" (I bow to you) with your hands together in a prayerlike gesture in front of your chest.

Similarly, when meeting Muslims in North India, you can say, "Salaam alaikum," (peace be with you) – the correct response is, "Alaikum salaam." Most of the time, it’s the effort that’s welcomed over pronunciation, so don’t be shy.

Shaking hands is a standard business greeting between men, but outside metropolitan regions, men and women rarely shake. Only ever use your right hand. The same rule applies when passing items to people, including money.

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If you get invited to someone’s home, bring a small gift (flowers or sweets are always a safe bet) and remove your shoes before entering. It’s polite to eat and drink what you are offered, even if you don’t really fancy it.

Stay generous when haggling

Bundles of flowers for sale at the Jaipur flower market. Annie Greenberg for Lonely Planet

Negotiating a price when buying things – in street stalls and open-air markets – is a way of life in India. Although it can sometimes be a frustrating experience, losing your temper is extremely bad form. If you can’t agree on a price with the vendor that you are both happy with, politely decline and shop somewhere else.

The rules are as follows: the vendor will quote you a price that is more than the item is worth, then you’ll come back with a counteroffer, working up from there until you reach a mutually agreeable figure.

Walking away may bring a few last-minute adjustments, but before long, you’ll reach a threshold that the vendor won’t go below. Throwing in extra items may bring a discount on the overall cost. Many travelers prefer not to haggle in places where the money goes directly to artisans.

Giving alms is common

The giving of alms has a long history in India, and visitors can expect to be approached regularly with requests for money. Whether you give is a personal choice, but many Indians give daily, particularly when visiting temples and mosques. Be aware that some requests for money will be scams, and you may be able to do more good by giving your time or cash to charity or aid organizations you’ve taken time to research, rather than handing out cash.

Respect the etiquette at religious sites

It pays to know the rules and expectations for visits to temples, mosques, monasteries, gurdwaras (Sikh shrines), synagogues and churches. Always check if you are allowed to enter – some temples and mosques are closed to people who don’t follow the faith. Mosques may also be closed to visitors during prayers or on Fridays.

If asked to do so, remove your shoes before entering any religious building, and be prepared to cover your head with a scarf or shawl. Generally, always cover your legs and arms (a sarong can be handy as an emergency cover-up). Some temples also ban leather goods, and many religious sites do not allow photography.

Avoid pointing the soles of your feet toward a person or deity – this is considered disrespectful. The same goes for touching any person or effigy on the head. It is conventional to walk around Buddhist and Hindu shrines in a clockwise direction, in a ceremonial circuit known as a parikrama.

Making an offering or leaving a donation is often expected. Locals always offer something, but be wary of people waving receipts showing huge donations. Giving something is appropriate, but don’t feel pressured into leaving large sums.

Dress conservatively

A group of women in colorful saris. Annie Greenberg for Lonely Planet

Depending on where you are in India, conservative dress is taken seriously, especially for women. Travelers of any gender will have an easier time if they wear loose-fitting clothing that covers their legs and arms. Swimwear is appropriate only for the beach, but it is not uncommon to see locals swim fully clothed. To fit in, consider investing in a kurta (a garment for men resembling a long shirt and loose trousers) or a salwar kameez (a long shirt, loose trousers and a scarf for women).

Respect social attitudes

India has complex social rules about respect for elders. Depending on where you are traveling, older people are often greeted with the honorific Auntie or Uncle, and the ending "ji" may also be added to someone’s name as a sign of respect.

Outside bigger cities, India can be quite conservative when it comes to interactions between unmarried men and women. Also, most parts of India are conservative when it comes to same-sex relationships. Whatever your sexuality, it’s best to avoid public displays of affection.

Safety in India

Take malaria precautions

Depending on where you are traveling in India, you may want to speak to your healthcare provider about taking a course of antimalarial tablets. For instance, the northeastern and eastern parts of India, as well as the city of Mangalore, have a higher malaria risk.

Always take precautions against mosquito bites – this will also help you avoid dengue fever, a viral infection that is transmitted by mosquitoes to humans. Sleeping under a mosquito net, wearing long sleeves and trousers in light colors, and using a repellent or plug-in mosquito killer with a high concentration of DEET (diethyltoluamide) is advisable. Bring your preferred repellent with you, along with rehydration salts and any prescription medications you take, so you don't have to search the local stores while you are traveling.

Get insurance

A safari truck in Rajaji National Park. Ashish Chandra for Lonely Planet

Travel insurance is essential for India. You may find public hospitals are poorly equipped in some areas. Additionally, most private clinics and hospitals require payment before treatment. Make sure you are covered for emergency evacuation and also for any adventure activities you are planning.

In case of a crime, contact the local police station or dial 100 or 112, the national emergency number. You’ll need the police to file a report (called FIR, for First Information Report) to make a claim on your travel insurance.

Street harassment is unfortunately common

Although harassment can happen anywhere, parts of India are constantly in the news owing to a lack of women’s safety. Beyond long, unwelcome stares and persistent attempts to start a conversation, more serious assaults are also a risk. Groping is common in crowds (notably during festivals).

Exercise caution like you would anywhere else, and remain alert. Never get into a taxi or autorickshaw containing anyone other than the driver, and avoid walking alone in quiet areas, especially at night. Decline offers of food or drinks from strangers.

It is best for women getting around by public transportation to seek train carriages and designated seating reserved for women. Wearing a wedding ring (even if not married) and using dark sunglasses and headphones (turned off) can buy you some privacy on public transportation. If you are being hassled, drawing loud attention to the intrusion may encourage others to come to your aid.

Take the altitude seriously when hiking

Shivalik Range Mountains, Rishikesh Ashish Chandra for Lonely Planet

Acute mountain sickness (AMS) is a risk when traveling above 2500m, which covers most of the Indian Himalaya. AMS can be fatal, so always ascend slowly and take rest days to allow your body to acclimate to significant elevation changes. If you begin to feel ill while hiking in the mountains, stop; if your symptoms don’t improve, descend immediately.

Avoid tap water

The tap water in India is not potable. Drinking or brushing your teeth with it can be a fast track to stomach troubles, the most common illness that tourists experience in India. Stick to purified or bottled water (or purify your own to avoid contributing to India’s plastic waste).

The water rule extends to ice (be wary of ice in drinks and ice cream) and to uncooked foods, particularly salads and dishes such as coriander chutneys, which may have been washed with contaminated water. When eating fruit, stick to things you can peel or wash thoroughly yourself, and be cautious of freshly prepared juices. Hot drinks are generally fine, so drink your fill of chai (milky tea, often spiced and sweet).

Spot the scams

Tourist scams, touts and confidence tricksters can often be found where visitors gather. Get tourist information and make bookings at official offices, rather than “tourist offices” that you have been led to by people offering unsolicited help.

If anyone steers you to a hotel, shop or other establishment without you asking, they may be angling for a commission, which will be added to the price you pay. Be dubious of claims that the place you want to go is closed – always check on your own to be sure.

Be wary of deals that sound too good to be true – for example, the gem scam, in which travelers are sold worthless gems to sell at a profit back home.

Watch local news to keep informed

India has seen deadly attacks by specific groups. Monitor the local news, and be alert for suspicious behavior, particularly around major tourist sites. Always check the security situation before traveling to Srinagar and the Kashmir Valley in case of unrest. Strikes, demonstrations and protests are also best avoided, as violence is a risk. In the event of trouble, obey curfews and stay inside – your hotel is probably the safest place to be.

Similarly, some areas in India are prone to natural disasters, and the risk is higher in certain seasons. Hilly areas of Himachal Pradesh, for instance, often see flash flooding and landslides during the monsoon. Be mindful of signs of natural disasters, and keep an eye on the local news so you know which areas to avoid. Follow the Indian Meteorological Department's social media accounts for timely updates. If you are caught up in a disaster, heed the advice of emergency workers and try to leave the area quickly.

Get familiar with local rules and regulations

India has a few laws and regulations that visitors might be unfamiliar with. For instance, taking photographs of bridges, the periphery of military camps and border crossings – or flying drones over them – is considered a serious security issue.

When traveling by plane within India, you may be asked to surrender batteries from devices in your carry-on bags. Smoking is banned in most public places, and a few states also have bans on the consumption of beef. Killing or injuring a cow in a road accident, even accidentally, can lead to violent reprisals.

To avoid sticky situations, take the time to research where you’re going, and talk to the host or staff at your accommodations for advice on what to be aware of.

Steer clear of drugs

Travelers may consider India a place to push boundaries, but its drug laws are strict. Possessing even small amounts of drugs for personal use can lead to a prison sentence.

Some religious groups are permitted to consume marijuana for ceremonial purposes, but that often doesn’t extend to tourists. You can, however, find bhaang (a marijuana mixture made with the leaves, rather than the bud, of the cannabis plant) at government-approved bhaang shops.

Transportation

Onlookers gather on boats for Ganga Aarti in Varanasi. Annie Greenberg for Lonely Planet

Book local travel ahead of busy times and festivals

Book train tickets in advance when possible, particularly for popular routes. Tickets can be purchased from the government booking site, IRCTC, or more easily through local booking sites such as 12Go and Cleartrip.

Food Culture

Get familiar with what to eat and how to eat it

Many religions in India have their own dietary rules. Muslims avoid pork, many Hindus avoid beef, and some Hindus and Buddhists are vegetarian or vegan. Many Jains are vegetarians who avoid some vegetables (most notably onions, garlic and potatoes) and who try to avoid causing harm to all living creatures. These rules mean that vegan and vegetarian food are often easy to find in India.

Eating with your hands is the norm in many restaurants, especially in parts of southern India. Take your cue from other patrons in the restaurant, and remember to eat with your right hand. Mix rice and curry into balls with your fingers and push it into your mouth with your thumb. Some thalis (plate meals consisting of multiple dishes served in tandem) are served not on a plate but on a washed and flash-heated banana leaf.