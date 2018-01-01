Welcome to Srinagar & the Kashmir Valley
Top experiences in Srinagar & the Kashmir Valley
Srinagar & the Kashmir Valley activities
Scenic Srinagar
Day 1 : Arrival At Srinagar On the day of arrival at Srinagar airport, our Holidays At representative will meet you and later transfer to your hotel for night stay. Enjoy Shikara ride at Dal Lake, visiting floating vegetable gardens etc. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Houseboat. Day 2 : At Srinagar Today morning after breakfast at houseboat, later proceed for guided tour to Srinagar, visit The Mughal Gardens built by Jehangir - the Shalimar Baugh and Nishat Baugh are beautiful gardens located to the far eastern side of the Dal Lake with the Zabarwan Mountains in the background, visiting also Chashmi-e Shahi. One can take a stroll amongst these green and attractive gardens and enjoy the waterworks within. En-route visit a carpet - weaving factory. Evening lake trip to 'Char Chinar' i.e. four big Chinar trees standing in middle of the whole lake, 'Floating Gardens' & interesting canals by a luxurious Shikara. Overnight at Houseboat. Day 3 : Srinagar - Gulmarg - Srinagar (52 Kms / 1:30 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for day excursion to Gulmarg, visit the scenic view tour destination in Kashmir, primarily famous for ski slopes and natural 18 holes golf course, which is also the highest golf course in the world. Enjoy the splendor of nature and the snowy mountains. One can have Gondola ride (cable car) from Gulmarg to Kongdoori & Marry Shoulder. Overnight at Hotel. Day 4 : Srinagar - Sonamarg - Srinagar (83 Kms / 2:30 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for a day excursion to Sonamarg (Golden Meadow). Sonamarg lies in Sind Valley streamed with flowers and surrounded by mountains. Sonamarg is also the base for some interesting treks to the high altitude of Himalayan Lakes. Enjoy horse riding upto Thajiwas glacier and sledge riding on snow (on direct payment). While returning back to Srinagar visit Manasbal Lake (Yet another mesmerizing Lake of the Valley) and Kheer Bhawani Temple, the most significant temple for the followers of Historical Vedic Religion in Kashmir, famous as the Kashmiri Pandits. Overnight at Hotel. Day 5 : Srinagar - Pahalgam - Srinagar (90 Kms / 2:30 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for day excursion to Pahalgam, The Valley of Shepherds, via en-route you will have a rare opportunity to visit the Saffron Fields. Also visit Avantipura Ruins & Anantnag Sulpher Springs. You can also visit Chandan Wari, Aru Vally, Baisaran Vally and Betab Valley. Overnight at Hotel. Day 6 : Departure from Srinagar Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and transfer to Srinagar airport to board the flight to your home.
Finest Magical Kashmire
Day 01: Arrive in Srinagar On your arrival at the Srinagar International Airport; you will be taken for a 35 minutes drive through the heart of New Srinagar city, passing the Abdullah Bridge which connects the banks of the Jhelum River. Arrive and check-in at the hotel. Afternoon visit Mughal gardens of Nishat and Shalimar. We will explore the gardens. In Evening Proceed for an hour of Shikara ride in the lake. Dinner and Overnight in hotel / houseboats. Day 02: Srinagar to Pahalgam (Full day trip) Today we travel 97 kilometers South of Kashmir to Pahalgam. In Pahalgam, visit Betaab Valley and Chandanwari as well as take a horse riding trip to Baisaran meadows. After sightseeing, transfer to the hotel for overnight stay at Pahalgam. Day 03: Pahalgam to Gulmarg Morning leave for Gulmarg (Meadow of Flowers) 2730 mts. above the sea level. The distance of 140kms will be covered in about 2 hours. Gulmarg has one of the best ski slopes in the world and highest golf course with 18 holes. If weather permits one can also have the view of Nanga Parbat, the naked mountain that is over 26,000 feets and dominates the entire region, also enjoy cable car (Gondola)( at your own cost) for mountain ride up tokhilangmarg. In evening back to hotel and Dinner and overnight stay at Gulmarg. Day 04: Gulmarg - Departure/transfers to Airport After your breakfast, we will assist you with transfers to airport. However, On your way, you can make a brief stopover for shopping at the city center.
4-Night Kashmir Leisure Tour in Srinagar
Day 01: Srinagar Upon arrival in Srinagar Airport you will be greeted by a representative and transferred to the hotel. If time permits, enjoy some local sightseeing in the afternoon and visit the Shankarachraya Hill Top, which has a splendid view of Srinagar city. Overnight stay in Srinagar.Day 02: Srinagar - Sonmarg - Srinagar (B)After breakfast, you will visit the famous health resort Sonmarg. During the drive, enjoy the breathtaking landscape, alpine forest range and rapidly flowing Indus river. Later proceed on horse back to visit the famous Thajiwass glaciers. Return to Srinagar for overnight stay.Day 03: Srinagar - Gulmarg - Srinagar (B)After breakfast, proceed to a day trip to Gulmarg. You can take the world's highest cable-car at your own expense to the mountain top and enjoy the picturesque scenery of Pir-panchal. Later, enjoy a horse ride via Baba Reshi. Return to Srinagar for overnight stay.Day 04: Srinagar - (B)After breakfast, proceed for sightseeing of local Srinagar. Afternoon enjoy shikara ride in Dal lake , evening at leisure overnight stay at house boat in Srinagar .Day 05 : SrinagarThere is no itinerary planned for the day. You will be transferred to Srinagar Airport according to your departure flight schedule.
4-Day Private Kashmir Paradise Package from Srinagar with Houseboat Accommodation
Day 1: Arrival and sightseeing in Srinagar You will be met at the Srinagar Airport or bus terminal and transferred to your houseboat. Later, you will go for a sightseeing tour of the city. Starting from the world famous Mughal Gardens, you will visit the Nishat Bagh (The garden of pleasure) and Shalimar Bagh (Abode of love), the Chasme Shahi Garden and Shankara Chari Temple, among other places. Later, you will have a Shikara boat ride on the Dal Lake to enjoy the beauty has graced this city. Stay overnight at your houseboat.Day 2: Srinagar – Pahalgam – Srinagar Today after breakfast, you will go for a day trip to Pahalgam. On the way, visit the saffron fields and Avantipur ruins, which contains an eleven hundred-year old temple. Finally, you will reach the Pahalgam, which is the most famous palace for the Indian film industry. After lunch, you will have a sightseeing tour of Chandanwari and Betaab Valley. Betaab Valley is a favorite campsite for travelers as it serves as a base camp for trekking and further exploration of the mountains.The crystal clear and chilly water of the stream bubbling down from the snowy hills is a delight; locals drink this water, too. Baisaran and Tulian Lake are few nearby attractions that can be visited. Later, drive back to Srinagar. Stay overnight at your houseboat.Day 3: Srinagar - Gulmarg - SrinagarAfter breakfast, leave for Gulmarg, which is one of the most beautiful summer resorts in the valley. During the summer months, it is popular for its golf course. The golf course is one of the highest in the world. It is also known for skiing during the winter season. Enjoy the splendor of nature and the snowy mountains. You can also ride a gondola cable car from Gulmarg to Khalinmarg. Later, return to Srinagar for your final night at your houseboat.Day 4: Srinagar – Airport Today after breakfast, you will be transferred to Srinagar Airport for your onward journey.
5-Night Luxury Package Tour of Kashmir from Srinagar
Day 1: Srinagar – Pahalgam On Arrival at Srinagar Airport, you will be met and greeted then transfered to Pahalgam. On the way, visit a Saffron field and the Avantipur ruins, an 1100 year old temple. Upon arrival in Pahalgam, check-in at your 4-star hotel for an overnight stay.Day 2: Pahalgam SightseeingIn the morning, tour Chandanwari and Betab Valley. The valley is a favorite campsite of travelers as it serves as a base camp for trekking and further exploration of the mountains. The crystal-clear, chilly waters of the stream bubbling down from the snowy hills is a delight, and the locals use it as a source of drinking water. Baisaran and Tulian Lake are nearby attractions that can be visited. Overnight in a 4-star hotel.Day 3: Pahalgam – Gulmarg After breakfast, leave for Gulmarg, one of the most beautiful summer resorts in the valley. Gulmarg is popular for its highest golf course in the world and also has skiing during the winter season. You can take a cable car from Gulmarg to Khalinmarg. Overnight in a 4-star hotel.Day 4: Gulmarg – SrinagarAfter breakfast, drive back to Srinagar. Later, go on a sightseeing tour of the city. Starting from world famous Mughal Gardens, visit the Nishat Bagh (Garden of Pleasure), Shalimar Bagh (Abode of Love), The Chasme Shahi Garden and Shankara Chari Temple. Afterward, take a shikara ride on Dal Lake and enjoy the beauty that this city has been graced with. Overnight on a houseboat.Day 5: Srinagar – Sonamarg –SrinagarToday you will take a full day tour of the "Meadow of Gold", Sonmarg, the most beautiful place in Kashmir, stopping at many beautiful spots along the way. You can also do the horse ride here to visit Thajiwas Glacier, where snow remains round the year. Return to Srinagar in the evening. Overnight at a 4-star hotel. Day 6: Srinagar – AirportToday you will be transferred to Srinagar Airport for your onward journey.
Private 4-Night Tour of Kashmir from Srinagar
Day 1: Arrive in Srinagar (D)Upon your arrival at Srinagar Airport or the bus stand, you will have a meet and greet with a representative who will then transfer you to the houseboat. Later, you will have a Shikara ride on The Dal Lake to enjoy the natural beauty.Overnight: Deluxe Houseboat Day 2: Srinagar to Pahalgam (B,D)After breakfast, begin your trip to Pahalgam. On the way visit the Saffron field and Avantipur ruins, an 1100 year old temple. Finally, reach the Pahalgam, the most famous palace for the Indian film industry. After lunch, take a sightseeing tour of Chandanwari and Betab Valley. Betaab Vally is a popular campsite for tourists and also serves as a base camp for mountain trekking. Locals here drink the crystal-clear, cold water that cascades down the stream from the snowy hills. An optional visit to Baisaran and Tulian Lake is available as well. Overnight: 3-Star HotelDay 3: Pahalgam to Gulmarg (B,D)Enjoy breakfast, then leave for Gulmarg, one of the most beautiful summer resorts in the valley. It is also known for having the highest golf course in the world and skiing during the winter season. Participate in a gondola ride from Gulmarg to Khalinmarg before having dinner at your hotel. Overnight: 3-Star HotelDay 4: Gulmarg to Srinagar (B,D)Have breakfast, then drive back to Srinagar. Get settled, then take a sightseeing tour of the city, starting from the world famous Mughal Gardens. There, you will visit the Nishat Bagh, known as the 'Garden of Pleasure', and Shalimar Bagh, known as the 'Abode of Love'. Take a peak at the Chasme Shahi Garden and Shankara Chari Temple as well. Overnight: Deluxe Houseboat Day 5: Srinagar to Airport Transfer to the Srinagar International Airport for your flight back home.