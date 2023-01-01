Naranag Shiva temple ruins

Naranag has two enigmatic 8th-century Shiva temple ruins in a beautiful valley setting that gives one the impression of having stumbled across a great secret find. The design suggests that the temples might in fact have Buddhist origins, but the stones have been curiously eroded as though shaped by a flood. Water tanks, conduits and ritual platforms add to the mystery.

There's no entrance fee nor fence, so visitors are free to explore at will while Gajar kids play merrily in the ancient temple pool. The first temple site is immediately visible from the point where the paved lane into Naranag dead-ends. The second is a 100m further.