Constantly reimagining itself as it races towards the future, yet inextricably linked to its glorious, notorious past, Běijīng is as compelling as it is complex.
Food Heaven
Food is an obsession for the Chinese and the dazzling array of different dishes you’ll encounter in Běijīng reflects the sheer joy locals take in eating. Dining out is the main social activity; it’s in restaurants that Běijīngers party with friends, romance each other, hold family reunions and do business, and the sheer variety of places to eat here is mind-boggling. Menus will have you salivating over succulent Peking duck, delicious dumplings and chewy noodles, but there’s food from every corner of China (and beyond) to be sampled too. From fiery Sìchuānese to Turkic-inspired Uyghur cuisine, Běijīng's 60,000-plus restaurants cover every base.
Imperial Delights
Few places on earth can match the extraordinary historical panorama on display in Běijīng. There are six Unesco World Heritage Sites in this city alone (just one less than the whole of Egypt). At its heart is the magnificent Forbidden City, a royal palace on a scale like no other. Běijīng is also home to sublime temples that aspire to cosmological perfection, while the city centre is criss-crossed by enchanting hútòng: ancient alleyways that teem with life today, as they did hundreds of years ago. And, to cap it all, the awe-inspiring Great Wall snakes its way across the hills north of town.
Architectural Ambition
It's not just the ancient architecture that wows tourists. Běijīng is also home to some of the world's most innovative modern buildings. The world's leading architects clamber for the chance to make their mark on this global powerhouse, and jaw-dropping structures such as the CCTV Building, Galaxy Soho, the NCPA concert hall and the Olympic Stadium are clear signs that Běijīng is not shy about proclaiming its status as China’s capital. Like the temples and palaces of the ancient past, and the imposing socialist realist monuments of the 1950s, these latest additions are built on a scale that screams, ‘Look at me!’.
Acrobats & Artists
Běijīng isn’t just the political centre of China – it’s the cultural heart of the country too. The nation’s top artists, writers, movie-makers and musicians converge here, making this the place to take the pulse of China’s ever-evolving cultural scene. With top-class museums, galleries galore, and an increasing number of music venues, there’s enough to keep you busy day and night. Běijīng is also the centre for the traditional Chinese performing arts. Whether it’s the mystique of Peking opera, tumbling acrobats or the graceful lines of Chinese classical dance that entrances you, the capital has it and more.
Great Wall at Badaling and Ming Tombs Tour from Beijing
After pickup in the morning from your hotel, hop aboard a comfortable coach and head north out of bustling Beijing to two popular area attractions. The first stop on your full-day sightseeing tour is the Great Wall of China, the greatest symbol of ancient Chinese engineering and one of the world's most famous structures. The Badaling section is a prime, preserved example of this colossal monument, which became a strategic military location during the Warring States period (476-221 BC), when many incomplete parts of the wall were built. Here at the Badaling section, you have the opportunity to climb either the north or south face of the Great Wall, enjoying sweeping views of the surrounding landscape. As you stroll with your guide past watchtowers along the ancient fortification, learn why it was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site and see why it lives up to its reputation as one of the Eight Wonders of the World. From Badaling it's on to the sacred Ming Tombs, burial grounds to 13 of the 16 Ming emperors. Situated just outside the city, only three of the tombs are actually open for viewing. Discover the earliest and largest of the excavated burial sites, the Chang Ling Tomb, which dates back to 1413 and is divided into three separate, impressive courtyards. During your day trip, a Chinese-style lunch is included, along with a shopping opportunity at the renowned Longdi jade factory. Learn how this beautiful stone is carved and enjoy browsing for goods, as well as a chance of the tea tasting before returning to your hotel in Beijing city aboard the coach.
Great Wall of China at Mutianyu Tour with Lunch from Beijing
Complete your trip to China with an unforgettable visit to the Great Wall at Mutianyu. The Great Wall of China is the greatest symbol of ancient Chinese engineering and one of the world's most famous structures. The Mutianyu section of the Great Wall of China offers an alternative Great Wall experience to the popular Badaling section. This segment of China's ancient engineering marvel features an optional cable car ride, or an opportunity to climb more than 1,400 steps to the top. The Mutianyu Great Wall is much steeper than the Badaling section, and offers a more challenging climb. This section is also older than Badaling, and features outer and inner parapets and three watchtowers. Your eight-hour trip to the Mutianyu Great Wall includes a visit to a nearby cloisonné enamelware factory and a Chinese style lunch.
Beijing's Forbidden City, Tiananmen Square, Summer Palace Tour
Your full-day tour starts at Tiananmen Square to explore China's more recent history, influenced by Chairman Mao and the rise of communism. From there it's on to the Forbidden City, built by Emperor Yong Le during the Ming Dynasty, and the seat of power for centuries. It has seen countless battles and reconstruction, and the architecture seen today dates from the 1700s. The Forbidden City is also known as the Imperial Palace Museum, with the history of every dynasty represented in four palatial halls. After a delicious lunch, it's on to the Temple of Heaven, China's largest temple and altar complex. This extraordinary example of religious architecture dates back to the Ming and Qing dynasties. Your final destination is the Summer Palace, the retreat of emperors for 800 years. One of Beijing's finest parks surrounds the palace, and you'll be able to explore the grounds, temples and the world's longest art gallery.Shopping Chance: Silk Store & Traditional Chinese Medicine Center.
Great Wall of China Small Group Day Trip from Beijing
The Great Wall of China was originally built more than 2,000 years ago to ward off Hun intruders from the north. Today, the wall is considered one of the New Seven Wonders of the World and makes a great Beijing day trip. You'll travel by air-conditioned minivan to the less-touristy Mutianyu section of the Great Wall of China, located 56 miles (90 kilometers) from Beijing. This section of the Great Wall offers unparalleled views from the Ming Dynasty watchtowers. Walk at your own pace as you traverse the wall to the watchtowers, becoming immersed in the history and myths told by your local guide. Along the way, you will have great views and photo opportunities of the wall snaking through the beautiful countryside. You can choose to descend the Great Wall by toboggan or take the scenic cable car.Scaling the Great Wall will leave you with an appetite.You’ll get the opportunity to try some Chinese specialty dishes as you enjoy a traditional lunch served in a nearby local village. You'll return to Beijing after lunch.
Beijing Tour: Badaling Great Wall, Forbidden City, Tiananmen
Your sightseeing day tour of Beijing's essential sights starts at Tiananmen Square, with an overview of China's communist history. You'll tour the grounds and see Tiananmen's vast array of halls and monuments. From Tiananmen Square it's a short walk to the Forbidden City, also known as the Imperial Palace Museum. The history of every dynasty is represented in four palatial halls, plus antiques and treasures from China's thousands of years of history. Inside of the Forbidden City, you will see both Gate of Heavenly Purity and Palace of Heavenly Purity. After a stop for lunch you will visit the Badaling section of the Great Wall, one of the best preserved sections of this 2,000-year-old architectural wonder. You will be able to climb the Great Wall and take in the panoramic views from the top. The day tour also includes a stop at the famous Longdi Jade Factory where you can shop for beautiful bargains, and a stop at Silk Store.
Private Hotel Transfer from Beijing International Airport
Enjoy convenient and hassle-free private transportation from the Beijing Capital International Airport to your Beijing hotel. Once you land, you will be welcomed by your experienced English-speaking driver and driven directly to your Beijing hotel. Depending on the size of your party, you will be picked up by a comfortable, air-conditioned sedan or minivan. When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Beijing accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Approximately 24 - 48 hours prior to your arrival in Beijing, you will be required to reconfirm exact pickup time and place (the contact number will be provided on your travel voucher). Price is per person.