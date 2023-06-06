Shop
A pilgrimage to the Temple of Heaven (天坛; Tiāntán), 2 miles (3km) south of the Forbidden City, is as mandatory for tourists today as it was for emperors and their entourage coming here at winter solstice to pay tribute to the gods. You'll also find enticing remnants of Beijing's city fortifications, museums, plenty of Peking duck and the ersatz shopping avenue of Qianmen Dajie, conveying tourists along Beijing's central spine due south of Tian'anmen Square.
An oasis of methodical Confucian design, the 267-hectare Temple of Heaven Park is unique. It originally served as a vast stage for solemn rites performed…
This immense fortress, part of the Ming City Wall Ruins Park, guarded the southeast corner of Beijing's city walls. Originally built in 1439 but repaired…
This wistful stretch of brick and stone is all that remains (besides a couple of other denuded nubs) of Beijing's once formidable city walls, girding the…
The crowning glory of the Temple of Heaven is the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests, its triple-eaved roof canopy of glazed blue tiles reflecting its…
The present build dating to around 1540, this is the business end of the Temple of Heaven. Here on this open-air, raised platform (a circle within a…
Presenting a top-down perspective on the world's most micromanaged megacity, dry exhibits detail the government's grand schemes for Beijing, with scant…
Inside the Echo Wall, this ornate building was merely a storeroom, used to keep the spirit tablets of the gods and other materials used for the ceremonies…
Music, song and dance were integral components of the arcane rituals performed by the Emperor at the Temple of Heaven, and here is where the ranks of…
