Overview

A pilgrimage to the Temple of Heaven (天坛; Tiāntán), 2 miles (3km) south of the Forbidden City, is as mandatory for tourists today as it was for emperors and their entourage coming here at winter solstice to pay tribute to the gods. You'll also find enticing remnants of Beijing's city fortifications, museums, plenty of Peking duck and the ersatz shopping avenue of Qianmen Dajie, conveying tourists along Beijing's central spine due south of Tian'anmen Square.