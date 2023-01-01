Music, song and dance were integral components of the arcane rituals performed by the Emperor at the Temple of Heaven, and here is where the ranks of drummers, pipers and bellringers got their act together. Exhibits cast light on zhōnghé sháolè (中和韶乐), the ceremonial music reserved for the imperial court, and there are galleries devoted to ancient Chinese musical instruments.

The main hall is set up for performances of zhōnghé sháolè, but shows are scandalously infrequent. You might get lucky around Chinese New Year.

The Divine Music Administration was first built in 1420, but from 1900 (when it briefly served as a barracks for British soldiers) it fell into disrepair. The complex had all but disappeared by 2002, when it was decided that the dozens of households living on the site were to be demolished and the halls rebuilt.