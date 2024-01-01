West Heavenly Gate

Temple of Heaven Park & Dongcheng South

This ornamental gateway will take you towards the main sights if you enter the park at the main west gate.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Beijing, China. March 2011

    Forbidden City

    2.7 MILES

    Enclosed by 3.5km of citadel walls at the very heart of Beijing, the Unesco-listed Forbidden City is China’s largest and best-preserved collection of…

  • Hall of Prayer for Good Harvest in Temple of Heaven Park, Chongwen.

    Temple of Heaven Park

    0.4 MILES

    An oasis of methodical Confucian design, the 267-hectare Temple of Heaven Park is unique. It originally served as a vast stage for solemn rites performed…

  • Summer Palace

    Summer Palace

    10.69 MILES

    A marvel of Chinese garden design and one of Beijing's must-see attractions, the Summer Palace was the royal retreat for emperors fleeing the suffocating…

  • Exterior of building in Tiananmen Square.

    Tian'anmen Square

    1.62 MILES

    Flanked by triumphalist Soviet-style buildings, Tian'anmen Sq is an immense void of paved stone (440,000 sq metres, to be precise) at the symbolic centre…

  • Beihai Park 北海公园:承光殿 (Beijing 北京)

    Beihai Park

    3.37 MILES

    Beihai Park, inside the old Imperial City, looks much as it would have done in the 18th century when it served as Emperor Qianlong's private gardens. The…

  • Southeast Corner Watchtower, with purple flowers in foreground.

    Southeast Corner Watchtower

    2.11 MILES

    This immense fortress, part of the Ming City Wall Ruins Park, guarded the southeast corner of Beijing's city walls. Originally built in 1439 but repaired…

  • Sculpted column in front of Gate of Heavenly Peace.

    Gate of Heavenly Peace

    1.95 MILES

    Instantly recognisable by its giant framed portrait of Mao, and guarded by two pairs of Ming dynasty stone lions, the double-eaved Gate of Heavenly Peace …

  • Photo shoot in 798 Art District.

    798 Art District

    8.41 MILES

    Contemporary art meets communist history at this thrilling enclave of international galleries installed within China's model factory complex of the 1950s…

Nearby Temple of Heaven Park & Dongcheng South attractions

1. Fasting Palace

0.11 MILES

This palace complex close to the West Heavenly Gate was used by the emperor for three days prior to conducting the winter solstice ceremony at the Round…

2. Divine Music Administration

0.18 MILES

Music, song and dance were integral components of the arcane rituals performed by the Emperor at the Temple of Heaven, and here is where the ranks of…

3. Rose Garden

0.22 MILES

One of the most pleasant spots in the Temple of Heaven Park, especially when the roses are in bloom.

4. Beijing Natural History Museum

0.35 MILES

New York and London needn't fret: Beijing's Natural History Museum isn't going to rival their august institutions any time soon. Not with exhibits that…

5. Red Stairway Bridge

0.39 MILES

This grand walkway leads north from the Imperial Vault of Heaven to the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests.

6. Temple of Heaven Park

0.4 MILES

An oasis of methodical Confucian design, the 267-hectare Temple of Heaven Park is unique. It originally served as a vast stage for solemn rites performed…

8. Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests

0.42 MILES

The crowning glory of the Temple of Heaven is the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests, its triple-eaved roof canopy of glazed blue tiles reflecting its…