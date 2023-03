Presenting a top-down perspective on the world's most micromanaged megacity, dry exhibits detail the government's grand schemes for Beijing, with scant reference to heritage preservation. The main reason to come is to admire the enormous scale model of Beijing, at least the size of a tennis court and rendered in geeky detail. All it needs is little moving trains.

English captions are sadly limited, so don't expect to learn much without a Mandarin speaker in tow.