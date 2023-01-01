China Railway Museum – Zhengyang Gate

In the old Qianmen Railway Station, which served Beijing from 1906 to 1959 (although only the clock tower is original), this museum offers a fairly uninspired retelling of the development of the capital and of China’s railway system, with plenty of photos and models, but few English captions.

A lack of space means it doesn’t have many actual trains, although you can clamber into the cab of a life-sized model of China's high-speed trains. Hardcore trainspotters should make tracks to its sister museum on the northeastern outskirts of Beijing, which is vast and filled to the brim with historical locos.