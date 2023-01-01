Qianmen Avenue

Running due south from Beijing's 'front gate', the mighty Qianmen, this street was once the main commercial thoroughfare through what was known as the 'Chinese City', where non-Manchu were permitted to reside during the Qing dynasty. Razed and rebuilt for the 2008 Olympics, its character has now changed, with mock-period frontages housing international shopping brands, tour-group restaurants and a touristy tram ride.

At the northern end, 2019's Beijing Fun is a stylish shopping complex, which has at least attempted to preserve several handsome old buildings within its footprint.