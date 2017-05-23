Welcome to Kenya
Vast savannahs peppered with immense herds of wildlife. Snow-capped equatorial mountains. Traditional peoples who bring soul and colour to the earth. Welcome to Kenya.
Stirring Landscapes
When you think of Africa, you’re probably thinking of Kenya. It’s the lone acacia silhouetted on the savannah against a horizon stretching into eternity. It’s the snow-capped mountain almost on the equator and within sight of harsh deserts. It’s the lush, palm-fringed coastline of the Indian Ocean, it’s the Great Rift Valley that once threatened to tear the continent asunder, and it’s the dense forests reminiscent of the continent’s heart. In short, Kenya is a country of epic landforms that stir our deepest longings for this very special continent.
Proud Peoples
Filling the country's landscape, adding depth and resonance to Kenya’s age-old story, are some of Africa’s best-known peoples. The Maasai, the Samburu, the Turkana, the Swahili, the Kikuyu: these are the peoples whose histories and daily struggles tell the story of a country and of a continent – the struggle to maintain traditions as the modern world crowds in, the daily fight for survival in some of the harshest environments on earth, the ancient tension between those who farm and those who roam. Drawing near to these cultures could just be a highlight of your visit.
Abundant Wildlife
Kenya is the land of the Masai Mara, of wildebeest and zebras migrating in their millions with the great predators of Africa following in their wake, of endangered species like black rhinos managing to maintain their precarious foothold. But Kenya is also home to the red elephants of Tsavo, to Amboseli elephant families in the shadow of Mt Kilimanjaro and to the massed millions of pink flamingos stepping daintily through lake shallows. Africa is the last great wilderness where these creatures survive. And Kenya is the perfect place to answer Africa’s call of the wild.
Conservation's Home
The abundance of Kenya's wildlife owes everything to one of Africa's most innovative and successful conservation communities. Through some pretty tough love – Kenya pioneered using armed rangers to protect rhinos and elephants – Kenya stopped the emptying of its wilderness and brought its wildlife back from the brink after the poaching holocaust of the 1970s and 1980s. More than that, in places like Laikipia and the Masai Mara, private and community conservancies fuse tourism with community development and wildlife conservation to impressive effect. In other words, if you want your visit to make a difference, you've come to the right place.
Top experiences in Kenya
Recent articles
Kenya activities
1 Day trip to Hells Gate and Lake Naivasha From Nairobi
Here is the Days itinerary.7am - Depart Nairobi and start of drive to Naivasha, brief stop over at the Great rift valley view point.Arrive at the gate of hells gate at around 9am. Start of the biking tour at hells gate for 2 hours11am - Visit the gorges inside the park. Gorges are small thin depressions of land mass where you can walk underneath. Some areas have formed caves where you can walk through. This will take 1 hour.1pm - Finish the tours and bring the bikes back at the gate.1pm - Drive to Naivasha Fishermans camp for lunch.2pm - Take a 1 hour boat ride in the lake for bird watching and hippo viewing.4pm - End of all activities start of drive back to Nairobi.Arrive by 6pmEnd of tour
David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust and Giraffe Center from Nairobi
Start your tour with pick up at any hotel/ home within Nairobi.The first stop is the Elephant Orphaned Trust; it is strictly open between 11 am and 12 noon. Here you will be able to see rescued baby and teenage elephants and learn their unique stories of how they got there, how they got their names and what plans are there to release them.You will then be driven to the Giraffe centre where you will learn more about the conversation efforts to conserve an endangered species and also get to feed them and take selfies with the Giant animals.You will then be driven to the Kazuri Beads factory. This is a pottery company that makes one of the world most beautiful beads. You will be shown all the stages from the start to the finish. It’s also a unique factory as it employs single mother parents from the neighborhood who earn a living to support their families. You then have the option of being driven to lunch and then to your hotel. Upon request and at no extra transport cost, we are happy to drive you to The Karen Blixen Museum. We dont charge for the extra transport to the museum but you will pay your entrance fee for the museum at 12 USD per person. A famous white settler story, depicted in the famous movie Out of Africa. You’ll learn the story of this amazing woman and how she changed the lives of the local people.You also have another option of going to the Bomas of Kenya. It's is a cultural centre at Langata, near the main gate to Nairobi National Park. The talented resident artistes perform traditional dances and songs taken from the country's various tribal groups, including Arab-influenced Swahili Taarab music, Kalenjin warrior dances, Embu drumming and Kikuyu circumcision ceremonies. It's touristy, of course, but it's still a spectacular afternoon out.It is a must visit for all visitors. For this you will add an extra 12 USD per person and give it to the driver.
Nairobi National Park Tour plus Elephant Orphanage and More
After a pick up from your hotel, the tour begins with a visit to the giraffe center. Here you see the magnificent creatures and learn why they are endangered. You will also learn their behaviours, traits and more conservation education. To cap the visit, you get the chance to feed them under the supervision of a trained staff member.Then head to the elephant orphanage which is only open for a short period each day. Here you will learn more about the baby elephants and what led them to be orphans.You will get more information on raising them and the efforts being made to re-introduce them back to the wilderness.After this, you will have about an hour for lunch (own expense), then you will go to the Nairobi National park through the main gate for a 3-hour game drive. Your guide will be aiming to show you as much variety of animals as possible. If you're lucky, you may spot the rhinos and lions getting ready for the evening. We use a safari van with a pop up roof for easier game viewing and not a small saloon car.At around 5pm, you will depart the park and be brought back to your hotel.
Private One-Way Nairobi Airport Transfer
Sit back and relax as you are transported between the main Nairobi airport and your accommodation in the comfort of your own private vehicle which ranges from 3-passenger sedans to 7-passenger vans and 20-passenger buses, depending on the size of your group. For airport arrival transfers, you will find your name clearly displayed on a sign, after the baggage and customs clearance desks. If you are arriving for a conference and event, there is typically a welcome desk located inside the lounge to allow for easy identification of delegates without having to check for their names. Just come to the desk and you will be ushered to your vehicle. For departure transfers, your driver will meet you at your accommodation 4 hours prior to your flight for CITY hotels and 5 hours for hotels OUTSIDE the city including WESTLANDS. Transfer times vary according to traffic, but generally range from 40 minutes to 1.5 hours. When making a booking for this private one-way transfer from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to your accommodation in central Nairobi or vice versa, you will need to advise your flight details and your Nairobi hotel or final destination details.
Nairobi National Park and David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust Tour
Join this unique one day city tour full of fun and wildlife activities. You will start by leaving your hotel in the morning and spendings a few hours at the Nairobi National Park. The one and only park within a city in the world. Then, you'll visit David Sheldrick Elephant orphanage, where young orphaned elephants are brought after being rescued and fed until they are mature to be released to the wild. Next, is a visit to the Giraffe Centre where you feed the friendly Rothchilds Giraffe. You will then break for lunch at the Mamba village (crocodile park- own expense) plus some free time for shopping at the Garellia shopping mall and Love Birds gift shops. Then, visit the Karen Blixen museum, the house in the movie out of Africa. Finally, visit Bomas of Kenya - Nairobi Tribal Tour Place named a tourist village in Langata, Nairobi. Bomas (homesteads) displays traditional villages belonging to the several Kenyan tribes. Enjoy local tradition dances and acrobats and clients join as well in celebration local culture.Your tour will finish around 4:30pm with drop off at your hotel for a deserved rest.
12-Day Kenya and Tanzania Safari from Nairobi
Day 1Arrive at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi and transfer to the Sentrim 680 Hotel. Check in, relax, and get oriented with the help of your guide. Day 2You will start your trip to Lake Naivasha with a stop over at the Great Rift Valley viewpoint for photos. Next, head straight to Hell's Gate National Park for a mini-safari. In the afternoon, visit a natural sauna before traveling to your hotel. Enjoy and evening boat on Lake Naivasha.Day 3Morning departure to Lake Nakuru National park for a special sighting of the rare black rhino (an endangered species), one of the big five game animals. After, enjoy a full day game drive with a picnic lunch.Day 4You will start the safari to Maasai Mara National Reserve. Lunch will be served on the way in to Narok town. Arrival will be in the early afternoon for check-in. There will be a big tent with a bed, mosquito net, and a bathroom at the Lenchada Tourist Camp for you. After getting settled, there will be a 2-hour game drive in Maasai Mara around 4 p.m. Day 5Full-day game drive all the way to the Mara river, the site of the great migration. Picnic lunch in the park. Evening visit to a Maasai village to see their culture. Dinner and optional camp fire.Day 6Start with an early-morning game drive to see the early hunters. Eat breakfast and then depart for Serengeti through the Isebania border. Arrive at the border at lunchtime, and spend 30 minutes processing visas. Meet our Tanzanian driver and cook. In Tanzania, we use a 4-wheel drive Landcruiser.Take an evening game drive en route to the camp. Check in to Seronera camp in Serengeti. We will provide you with a tent and a sleeping bag. Meals are prepared privately for you by our private chef. Day 7Set out for the endless open plains and stunning skies of the Serengeti. A scenic 4-hour drive, full-day game drive together with late evening game drive. Seronera campsite.Day 8After a relaxing morning and an early lunch, proceed to Ngorongoro, where the night will be spent on the Crater Rim.Dinner and overnight at campsite.Day 9After an early breakfast, proceed directly to the crater floor for a full-day crater tour with picnic lunches. Later proceed Lake Manyara.Day 10After breakfast, proceed for a full-day game drive in beautiful Manyara National Park. See buffalo, giraffe, zebra, and many more species, all set against the stunning backdrop of the Great Rift Wall.Day 11After early breakfast, proceed for a full day game drive at Tarangire National Park with picnic lunches. Later, proceed back to Arusha in the evening. Breakfast and shuttle back to Nairobi.