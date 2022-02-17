Diani Beach

The beautiful Diani Beach along the Shores of the Indian Ocean in Mombasa, Kenya

©derejeb/Getty Images

Overview

With a flawless, long stretch of white-sand beach hugged by lush forest and kissed by surfable waves, it's no wonder Diani Beach is so popular. This resort town scores points with a diverse crowd: party people, families, honeymooners, backpackers and water-sports enthusiasts.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Kaya Kinondo

    Kaya Kinondo

    Diani Beach

    This forest, sacred to the Digo people, is the only one of the area's sacred forests that's open to visitors. Visiting this small grove is a nature walk,…

  • Colobus Conservation Centre

    Colobus Conservation Centre

    Diani Beach

    Notice the monkeys clambering on rope ladders over the road? The 'colobridges' are the work of the Colobus Conservation Centre, which aims to protect the…

  • Kongo Mosque

    Kongo Mosque

    Diani Beach

    At the far northern end of the beach road (follow the faded sign behind the Jacaranda Resort) is the 16th-century Kongo Mosque – Diani’s last surviving…

