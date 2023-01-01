Notice the monkeys clambering on rope ladders over the road? The 'colobridges' are the work of the Colobus Conservation Centre, which aims to protect the Angolan black-and-white colobus monkey, a once-common species now restricted to some 5000 monkeys in a few isolated pockets of forest south of Mombasa. It runs excellent tours of its headquarters, where you’ll likely get to see a few orphaned or injured colobus, Sykes' and vervet monkeys undergoing the process of rehabilitation to the wild.

With advance notice the centre can organise forest walks (per person KSh1000) in search of wilder primates and other creatures. There's also a wildly popular volunteer program, costing from €750 for three weeks.