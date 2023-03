This is the largest reptile farm in Kenya, with guided tours taking you past several pools where you can see the crocs in various stages of development: from babies to the 100-year-old Big Daddy, who's 5m long. There's a small serpentarium as well. Be aware that some of the smaller crocodiles here become handbags and fried reptile bites at the on-site restaurant, so this place is not for everyone. Crocodile feeding time is at 5pm.