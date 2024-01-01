Lord Shiva Temple

Mombasa

Mombasa’s large Hindu population doesn’t lack for places of worship. The enormous Lord Shiva Temple is airy, open and set off by an interesting sculpture garden.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Fort Jesus in Mombasa, Kenya.

    Fort Jesus

    0.31 MILES

    This 16th-century fort and Unesco World Heritage treasure is Mombasa’s most visited site. The metre-thick walls, frescoed interiors, traces of European…

  • A bench with a view in Shimba Hills National Reserve, Kenya.

    Shimba Hills National Reserve

    21.66 MILES

    This park is among the easiest to visit in Kenya, within spitting distance of Diani Beach, with numerous driving routes and a couple of hiking trails. Its…

  • Mwaluganje Elephant Sanctuary

    Mwaluganje Elephant Sanctuary

    17.47 MILES

    This sanctuary is a good example of community-based conservation, with local people acting as stakeholders in the project. It was opened in October 1995…

  • Kaya Kinondo

    Kaya Kinondo

    24.23 MILES

    This forest, sacred to the Digo people, is the only one of the area's sacred forests that's open to visitors. Visiting this small grove is a nature walk,…

  • Jumba la Mtwana

    Jumba la Mtwana

    10.05 MILES

    These Swahili ruins, just north of Mtwapa Creek, have as much archaeological grandeur as the more famous Gede ruins. Jumba la Mtwana means ‘Big House of…

  • Haller Park

    Haller Park

    4.71 MILES

    This lovely wildlife sanctuary, part of the Baobab Adventure complex, includes a fish farm and reptile park. Guided walks around the park last about 1½…

  • Vuma Cliffs

    Vuma Cliffs

    29.13 MILES

    Just outside the village of Takaungu, you fly on the back of a motorbike down dirt roads, past spiky fields of sisal and giant baobabs towering above…

  • Colobus Conservation Centre

    Colobus Conservation Centre

    20.77 MILES

    Notice the monkeys clambering on rope ladders over the road? The 'colobridges' are the work of the Colobus Conservation Centre, which aims to protect the…

Nearby Mombasa attractions

1. Old Law Courts

0.24 MILES

Dating from 1902, the old law courts on Nkrumah Rd have been converted into an informal gallery, with regularly changing displays of local art, Kenyan…

2. Holy Ghost Cathedral

0.25 MILES

The Christian Holy Ghost Cathedral is a very European hunk of neo-Gothic buttressed architecture, with massive fans in the walls to cool its former…

3. Jain Temple

0.31 MILES

This Jain temple caters to believers of Gujarati origin, and the ornamental interior, with niches filled with brightly painted figurines of deities, is…

4. Fort Jesus

0.31 MILES

This 16th-century fort and Unesco World Heritage treasure is Mombasa’s most visited site. The metre-thick walls, frescoed interiors, traces of European…

5. Spice Market

0.32 MILES

This market, which stretches along Nehru and Langoni Rds west of the Old Town, is an evocative, sensory overload – expect lots of jostling, yelling,…

6. Mandhry Mosque

0.36 MILES

Founded in 1570, Mandhry Mosque in the Old Town is the city's oldest, and an excellent example of Swahili architecture, which combines the elegant…

7. Tusks

0.62 MILES

Giant replicas of elephant tusks form two arches above Moi Ave, welcoming visitors to the city. Next to them are Uhuru Gardens, a tranquil, green space of…

8. Swaminarayan Temple

0.73 MILES

The Swaminarayan Temple is stuffed with highlighter-bright murals that’ll make you feel as if you’ve been transported to Mumbai.