Shimba Hills National Reserve

This park is among the easiest to visit in Kenya, within spitting distance of Diani Beach, with numerous driving routes and a couple of hiking trails. Its gentle grassy hills are interspersed with patches of forest which together provide a home to elephants, leopards, warthogs, buffaloes, baboons, a variety of antelope species and a small population of Masai giraffes, but the park is best known for its population of magnificent sable antelope, which occur in no other Kenyan park.