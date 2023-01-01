This park is among the easiest to visit in Kenya, within spitting distance of Diani Beach, with numerous driving routes and a couple of hiking trails. Its gentle grassy hills are interspersed with patches of forest which together provide a home to elephants, leopards, warthogs, buffaloes, baboons, a variety of antelope species and a small population of Masai giraffes, but the park is best known for its population of magnificent sable antelope, which occur in no other Kenyan park.
Shimba Hills National Reserve
