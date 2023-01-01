Haller Park

This lovely wildlife sanctuary, part of the Baobab Adventure complex, includes a fish farm and reptile park. Guided walks around the park last about 1½ hours, or else you can wander the trails that meander through casuarine groves by yourself. There are some friendly giraffes to feed, some enormous tortoises making their way around the grounds, and you can also spot the resident hippos and impalas and attend the hippo- and croc-feeding sessions.

In a nice example of environmentalism and entrepreneurship finding common ground, Baobab Adventure is the child of seemingly unlikely parents: Bamburi Cement and a group of conservationists. Bamburi Cement has funded the rehabilitation of its own former cement works. The various parts of the Baobab Adventure, including forest trails, are well signposted from the highway north of Mombasa and have well-marked bus stops.