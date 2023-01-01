Mwaluganje Elephant Sanctuary

This sanctuary is a good example of community-based conservation, with local people acting as stakeholders in the project. It was opened in October 1995 to create a corridor along an elephant migration route between Shimba Hills and Mwaluganje Forest Reserve, and comprises 24 sq km of rugged, beautiful country along the valley of the Cha Shimba River. The main attraction here is the 150 or so elephants, with sightings guaranteed, and you're likely to have the place mostly to yourself.