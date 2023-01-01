Kisite Marine National Park

Off the south coast of Wasini, this gorgeous marine park, which also incorporates the Mpunguti Marine National Reserve and the two tiny Penguti islands, is one of the best in Kenya. The park covers 28 sq km of pristine coral reefs and offers colourful diving and snorkelling, with frequent dolphin and turtle sightings. The marine park is accessible by dhow tour from Diani Beach or private boat hired in Wasini (per person from KSh2500 to KSh3000).

The best time to dive and snorkel is between October and March. Diving and snorkelling in June, July and August can mean poorer visibility and rougher seas, though the weather is changeable. During the monsoon season you can snorkel over the coral gardens – enquire about prices opposite the pier in Wasini.