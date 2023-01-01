Mkwiro is a small village on the unvisited eastern end of Wasini Island. The gorgeous hour-long walk from Wasini village, through woodlands, past tiny hamlets and along the edge of mangrove forests, is more than reason enough to visit. There are some wonderful, calm swimming spots around the village. Local children are sure to take you by the hand and show you the best swimming places.

The Mkwiro Youth Group can help you dig a little deeper into village life by organising village tours and cooking classes. It’s all a little vague and prices are highly flexible, but the man you need to speak to about organising these is Shafii Vuyaa.