Stepping onto Vumawimbi, you may need to rub your eyes to check you haven’t gone to heaven, so idyllic is the view. Stretching along the east side of the Kigomasha Peninsula, and north of Ngezi Forest Reserve, not many outsiders come here, as all the hotels are on the west side, but it's sometimes visited if the wind is from the west, as it's more sheltered. It’s an isolated spot, so come with company and a picnic.