Mkame Ndume Ruins

The ruined palace of Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman, who ruled Pemba prior to the arrival of the Portuguese (late 15th to early 16th centuries), is an evocative spot. Rahman had a reputation for cruelty and was known as Mkame Ndume (Milker of Men). Today the ruins' primary feature is a large stone staircase that led from the kilometre-long channel (now dry) connecting this site to the ocean.

The ruins are 10km southeast of Chake Chake, near the village of Pujini. Dalla-dallas from Chake Chake to Pujini (Tsh1000, one hour) are infrequent and the ruins are poorly signposted. A taxi from Chake Chake costs about Tsh30,000 return. Or rent a bike; head south of Chake Chake, past the airport road then turn left (southeast) onto the dirt road by a sign that says 'Skuli Ya Chan Jaani'.