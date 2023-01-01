Umoja Children’s Park

This fairground was established in Pemba’s socialist days, and completely renovated (a gift from China) in recent years. The gleaming big wheels and dodgem cars are an unexpected sight, but this place is understandably popular with the locals. It's open weekends, and on some religious festivals or public holidays. There's a small entry fee when the rides are operating, but at all other times wandering around is free. It's on the edge of town, on the road to Wesha.