Misali Island

Surrounded by crystal waters and stunning coral reefs, Misali offers some of the best diving in East Africa, while snorkelling is spectacular and easily reached from the beach. Around the island, nesting turtles favour beaches on the western side, while on the northeast coast is Baobab Beach, with fine sand and a small ranger centre (although information here is limited).

The island is part of the Pemba Channel Conservation Area, which covers Pemba’s entire west coast. All divers, snorkellers and beachgoers here must pay the admission fee. There are no permanent settlements, though the island is in active use by local fishermen, and camping is not permitted for tourists. Inland from the beaches are caves, believed to be inhabited by the spirits of ancestors.

You can get to Misali by arranging a boat from Wesha, but it's easier, and not much more expensive, to arrange excursions through hotels or travel agencies. Coral Tours in Chake Chake, Zanzibar Ocean Panorama hotel in Mkoani and Sharook Riviera Grand Lodge in Wete all charge around US$50 per person (depending on group size), including lunch and entry fees. Trips are also arranged for clients of Fundu Lagoon, Manta Resort and Swahili Divers.