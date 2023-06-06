Tsavo West National Park

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
After abundant rain, the countryside in Kenya s Tsavo West National Park is covered with wild flowers. Maasai giraffes can be seen against the backdrop of Ngulia Mountain.

Getty Images/AWL Images RM

Overview

Welcome to the wilderness. Tsavo West is one of Kenya’s larger national parks (9065 sq km), covering a huge variety of landscapes from swamps, natural springs and rocky peaks to extinct volcanic cones, rolling plains and sharp outcrops dusted with greenery.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Mzima Springs, Tsavo West National Park, Kenya.

    Mzima Springs

    Tsavo West National Park

    Mzima Springs is an oasis of green in the west of the park that produces an incredible 250 million litres of fresh water a day. The springs, whose source…

  • Landscape in Ngulia Rhino Sanctuary in Kenya.

    Ngulia Rhino Sanctuary

    Tsavo West National Park

    At the base of Ngulia Hills, this 90-sq-km area is surrounded by a 1m-high electric fence and provides a measure of security for around 80 of the park's…

  • Shetani Lava Flows

    Shetani Lava Flows

    Tsavo West National Park

    About 4km west of the Chyulu gate of Tsavo West National Park, on the road to Amboseli, are the spectacular Shetani lava flows. ‘Shetani’ means ‘devil’ in…

  • Ngulia Hills

    Ngulia Hills

    Tsavo West National Park

    Rising more than 600m above the valley floor and to a height of over 1800m above sea level, this jagged ridgeline ranks among the prettiest of all Tsavo…

  • Chaimu Crater & Roaring Rocks

    Chaimu Crater & Roaring Rocks

    Tsavo West National Park

    Southeast of Kilaguni Serena Lodge, these two natural features offer stunning views of the Chyulu Hills and birds of prey circling high above the plains…

  • Shetani Caves

    Shetani Caves

    Tsavo West National Park

    Close to (and geologically part of) the Shetani Lava Flows, Shetani Caves are a result of volcanic activity. You’ll need a torch (flashlight) if you want…

  • Lake Jipe

    Lake Jipe

    Tsavo West National Park

    This lake (pronounced ji-pay) lies at the extreme southwestern end of the park and is reached by a desperately dusty track from near Taveta. You can hire…

  • Poacher's Lookout

    Poacher's Lookout

    Tsavo West National Park

    A short distance northwest of Severin Safari Camp, this hilltop vantage point offers fine views out over the park, and especially fine views west to the…

View more attractions

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Tsavo West National Park with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.