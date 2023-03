This lake (pronounced ji-pay) lies at the extreme southwestern end of the park and is reached by a desperately dusty track from near Taveta. You can hire boats at the campsite to take you hippo and crocodile spotting on the lake (US$5). Huge herds of elephants come to the lake to drink, and it's particularly good for wildlife near the end of the dry season. Conversely, large flocks of migratory birds stop here from February to May.