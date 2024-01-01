Chagga Live Museum

Northern Tanzania

At Kilimanjaro Mountain Resort, the small but worthwhile outdoor Chagga Live Museum illustrates traditional Chagga society with a range of tools, living spaces and architecture. The wandering goats give it a certain authenticity. If you're climbing Kilimanjaro with a Chagga guide, it's a fascinating insight into local life.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Mt. Kilimanjaro from Amboseli National Park.

    Mt Kilimanjaro National Park

    25.66 MILES

    Since its official opening in 1977, Mt Kilimanjaro National Park has become one of Tanzania’s most visited parks. Unlike the other northern parks, this…

  • Lake Chala

    Lake Chala

    12.56 MILES

    This deep, spooky crater lake straddling the border with Tanzania is a worthwhile detour en route south to Moshi. There are grand views across the plains…

  • Lake Jipe

    Lake Jipe

    27.91 MILES

    This lake (pronounced ji-pay) lies at the extreme southwestern end of the park and is reached by a desperately dusty track from near Taveta. You can hire…

