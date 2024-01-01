At Kilimanjaro Mountain Resort, the small but worthwhile outdoor Chagga Live Museum illustrates traditional Chagga society with a range of tools, living spaces and architecture. The wandering goats give it a certain authenticity. If you're climbing Kilimanjaro with a Chagga guide, it's a fascinating insight into local life.
Chagga Live Museum
Northern Tanzania
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
