Lake Chala

This deep, spooky crater lake straddling the border with Tanzania is a worthwhile detour en route south to Moshi. There are grand views across the plains from the crater rim, with the mysterious waters shimmering hundreds of metres below. In early 2002, a gap-year student was killed by crocodiles here – although you can walk around the crater rim, be very careful near the water’s edge and under no circumstances consider swimming.

On market days (Wednesday and Saturday) in Taveta, there are local buses to Chala village (KSh80) 10km north, passing the turn-off to the crater rim.