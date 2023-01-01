Chaimu Crater & Roaring Rocks

Southeast of Kilaguni Serena Lodge, these two natural features offer stunning views of the Chyulu Hills and birds of prey circling high above the plains. The Roaring Rocks can be climbed in about 15 minutes; the name comes from the wind whistling up the escarpment and the persistent drone of cicadas. While there’s little danger, the KWS does warn in its guidebook to the park that in Chaimu Crater ‘be wary when exploring since the crater and lava may shelter snakes and large sleeping mammals’.

Many of the lodges in the area offer guided excursions here – the Kilaguni Serena Lodge, for example, charges US$35 for guided climbs of Chaimu for its guests.