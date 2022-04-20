Malindi

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Ordinary day somewhere

Getty Images/Moment Open

Overview

Vasco da Gama's fleet landed here in 1498 and Malindi has had its fair share of fortune hunters ever since. It's a bustling town that doesn't quite have the architecture of Lamu or the easy-going charm of Watamu, but it makes up for it with several worthwhile historical sights, its own marine national park and some fantastic stretches of beach. Beloved by Italians – many of whom have been settled here for years – Malindi has been feeling the pinch lately, with economic depression in Europe impacting on much of its visitor market. Still, it remains a melting pot of local cultures with a rich and fascinating history. Wander through the alleys of the atmospheric old town, dine on terrific Italian food beside the Indian Ocean or take a plunge into the crystal-clear waters of the national park, and you'll discover for yourself that Malindi is quite the charmer.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Marafa Depression

    Marafa Depression

    Malindi

    One of the more intriguing sights inland from the north Kenyan coast is Hell’s Kitchen or Nyari (‘the place broken by itself’). About 30km northeast of…

  • Malindi Marine National Park

    Malindi Marine National Park

    Malindi

    The oldest marine park in Kenya covers 213 sq km of powder-blue fish, organ-pipe coral, green sea turtles and beds of Thalassia seagrass. If you’re…

  • Vasco da Gama Pillar

    Vasco da Gama Pillar

    Malindi

    More impressive for what it represents (the genesis of the Age of Exploration) than the edifice itself. Erected by the Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama…

  • Malindi Museum

    Malindi Museum

    Malindi

    Part of the Malindi Historic Circuit, this moderately interesting museum has some displays on underwater arachaeology along the Kenyan coast. Upstairs,…

  • Portuguese Church

    Portuguese Church

    Malindi

    This thatched-roofed church gets its name because Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama is reputed to have erected it in the 15th century, and two of his crew…

  • Malindi Pier

    Malindi Pier

    Malindi

    This long tongue flicks out into the Indian Ocean. It's a low-key highlight of a stroll along Mama Ngina Rd. On weekends, families wander arm-in-arm and…

  • House of Columns

    House of Columns

    Malindi

    This building is a good example of traditional Swahili architecture and contains a peculiar exhibit on marine ecology – on the first and only coelacanth…

View more attractions

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Malindi with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Malindi