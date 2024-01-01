Portuguese Church

This thatched-roofed church gets its name because Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama is reputed to have erected it in the 15th century, and two of his crew are supposedly buried here. It’s certainly true that St Francis Xavier visited on his way to India. Go to the Vasco de Gama pillar first to get the key from the caretaker.
