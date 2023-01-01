Malindi Marine National Park

The oldest marine park in Kenya covers 213 sq km of powder-blue fish, organ-pipe coral, green sea turtles and beds of Thalassia seagrass. If you’re extremely lucky, you may spot mako and whale sharks. Unfortunately, these reefs have suffered (and continue to suffer) extensive damage, evidenced by the piles of seashells on sale in Malindi. Monsoon-generated waves can reduce visibility from June to September.

The cost of a boat trip depends on your bargaining skills, but expect a two-hour outing to cost around KSh2500, with glass-bottom boats from around KSh3500 for two hours.