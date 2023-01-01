Bio-Ken Snake Farm & Laboratory

This humble-looking place is one of the world's most renowned snake research centres. Bio-Ken specialises in antivenin research and acts as an emergency service for snakebite victims throughout the region. Passionate guides lead excellent 45-minute tours (included in the price), during which they introduce you to such deadly beauties as the black spitting cobra, black mamba, horned viper, puff adder, and the innocuous-looking but deadly twig snake for whose venom there's no cure.

Multi-day snake safaris can also be organised for ophidiophiles.