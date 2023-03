This 420-sq-km tract of natural forest – the largest indigenous coastal forest remaining in East Africa – is most famous as the home of the golden-rumped elephant shrew. It's also home to about 240 bird species, 33 species of snake, flying handkerchief butterflies and some impressive fauna: elephants, the shy Aders' duiker (antelope), and plenty of Sykes' monkeys and yellow baboons.

The reserve can be explored by 4WD, mountain bike or by days of walking. There are several camping spots.