This excellent organisation protects the approximately 50 hawksbill and green turtles that lay their eggs on Watamu Beach. The centre provides much-needed education in the local community about the fragility of sea turtles, and actively patrols for people selling turtle shell. At the trust’s rehabilitation centre you can normally see turtles being treated for injury or illness and learn about these magnificent creatures. It's a very worthwhile visit.
Watamu Turtle Watch
Top choice in Watamu
