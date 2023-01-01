Gede Ruins

This extensive collection of 13th- to 17th-century coral palaces, mosques and town houses – some of Kenya's most important Swahili ruins – lies quietly in the jungle’s green grip. Excavation has unearthed many structures that were once inhabited by a mix of Arab and Bantu residents. Although some of the structures have been 'repaired', the place retains a spooky, spiritual feel, watched over by a huge baobab in which several viewing platforms have been built – pay extra to climb them when you enter.