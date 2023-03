The southern part of Malindi Marine National Park, this reserve includes some magnificent coral reefs, abundant fish life and sea turtles. To get here to snorkel and dive, you’ll need a boat, which is easy enough to hire at the KWS office, where you pay the park fees, at the end of the coast road. Boat operators ask anywhere from KSh2500 to KSh5000 for two people for two hours; it’s all negotiable. Alternatively, arrange trips with recommended water-sports operators.