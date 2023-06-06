Masai Mara

Dream of Africa and chances are that you dream of the Masai Mara. This huge expanse of gently rolling grassland – specked with flat-topped acacia trees and trampled by massive herds of zebras and wildebeest – is the ultimate African cliché. But for once the reality lives up to the image and the Masai Mara, which comprises not just the famous reserve but also around a dozen community conservancies, several group ranches and numerous Maasai villages, is for many people not just the highlight of their Kenyan adventure but the very reason they came in the first place.

    Masai Mara National Reserve

    Masai Mara

    The world-renowned Masai Mara National Reserve needs little in the way of introduction. Its tawny, wildlife-stuffed savannahs are familiar to anyone who…

  • Narok Museum

    Narok Museum

    Masai Mara

    The town’s only official attraction is the small Narok Museum and its displays on traditional and contemporary Maasai culture, as well as that of other…

